Photos: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted together

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been shooting in Alibaug since the past few days. The duo has been travelling to Alibaug and returning back to Mumbai daily and today too they were spotted doing the same. Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya Panday star together in Shakun Batra’s next. Deepika and Siddhant were clicked together today as they left to shoot. Deepika looked hot as usual in a pair of denim shorts and a white razor back top.





She paired it up with a stylish pair of white sneakers. Siddhant and Deepika were snapped heading towards their speedboat to go to Alibaug. Check out the pictures below.