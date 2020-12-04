Photos: Bhumi Pednekar’s OOTD is simply fabulous

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of Durgamati. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar and is set to release digitally on December 11, 2020. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of the film and is going out of her way to make sure the film reaches as many people as possible. Today, we snapped the diva as she headed out from her residence to promote her film. She was clicked before she zoomed off in her ride.

What caught our attention, however, was her outfit of the day. The actress looked stunning in a white crisp shirt which was paired with a checkered grey and black dress. She paired it up with a pair of heels to add some oomph to the look. Check out the pictures below…