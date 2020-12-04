Philip Cross: Chrystia Freeland’s doublethink

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s fall economic statement suffers from cognitive dissonance, or what George Orwell in 1984 called “doublethink”: it requires believing two contradictory ideas at the same time. On the one hand, its projections of government spending and deficits show few long-term effects from the pandemic. On the other, this benign outlook depends on interest rates staying low, which in turn depends on sub-par growth for years to come. So which is it? Things will be OK, though that means interest rates may rise to more normal levels? Or growth is going to be slow, which at least means interest rates will stay low? And, triplethink, if the government responds to slow growth with $70 billion to $100 billion of stimulus, will that not push up interest rates? Read More