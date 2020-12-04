Paris Saint-Germain hoping to sign Messi next summer?

When Lionel Messi announced he’d be staying at Camp Nou this season, a number of teams were disappointed with his choice, including Paris Saint-Germain, who has been looking to reunite him with Neymar.

The duo could play together again as soon as next season, though, according to ESPN’s Julien Laurens. PSG are “exploring the possibility” of signing Messi next summer. He can begin negotiating with interested clubs on Jan. 1.

Neymar and Messi played together in Barcelona from 2013-17, finishing among La Liga’s best in each of their seasons together. Following PSG’s 3-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday, Neymar told ESPN that he wants to play with Messi next season and that the club needs to get a deal done.

A move to Paris would be enticing for the 33-year-old, who would be reunited not only with Neymar, but with Angel Di Maria and Leandro Parades, among others. He’d also be joining the talented Kylian Mbappe, who has been named French Player of the Year twice.

However, before Messi announced he would be returning to Barcelona, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City were said to be leading the race for the Argentinian. So, while moving to France could make things interesting for Messi, playing in the Premier League might just be more enticing.

We’ll just have to wait and see.