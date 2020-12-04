Oscar Isaac cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s Metal Gear Solid film

A report from Deadline today revealed that Oscar Isaac has been cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s Metal Gear Solid film. Isaac is well-known for his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars Episodes 7 through 9, while he is also starring in the upcoming 2021 film Dune. Interestingly, Isaac previously expressed a desire to play portray Snake in a March 2019 interview, which you can see below.