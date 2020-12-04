Noteworthy Celeb Moments From This Week

From “yasss!” to “yikes.”
Look, we’re all busy — sometimes we miss big pop culture moments and important celeb news! That’s why I’ve compiled a list of all the biggest celeb moments of the week — read on to catch up!
2.
After a fan encouraged other Jelena fans to “go after” Hailey Bieber during a planned Instagram Live, Justin and Hailey took to Instagram to denounce this kind of behavior.
4.
Harry Styles clapped back at Candace Owens in the nicest way after she criticized his Vogue cover shoot, in which he wore a dress.
5.
Hugh Grant revealed Renée Zellweger is one of the only costars he keeps in touch with, saying that she sometimes writes him up to 70-page emails (!!).
6.
Miley Cyrus opened up about her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, claiming they rushed into marriage after they lost their Malibu home in a fire.
7.
Grimes posted a rare photo of her child with Elon Musk, X Æ A-12, looking at a book about space.
10.
While Nicki Minaj posted audio of her son “saying ‘hi'” to her fans.
11.
Kelly Clarkson talked about her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, revealing that she felt it was what was best for both of them as well as for their children.
12.
Shawn Mendes’ new album “Wonder” was released, and fans were pretty darn excited.
13.
Camila Cabello posted an Instagram about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, saying she’s learned a lot from their relationship and that “it’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos.”
16.
A volunteer at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue nearly had their arm torn off by a tiger.
17.
The Kardashians pranked a bunch of their friends including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dave Chapelle by facetiming them all with serious faces sitting in front of the camera.
19.
Dan Levy celebrated being Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year with his father, Eugene Levy…
20.
…Garnering a bunch of celeb support on Instagram, in particular from Jason Biggs, who was a little jealous of the father-son duo, having played Eugene’s son in American Pie.
21.
Sarah Paulson and Chris Evans had this adorable exchange after Sarah made a joke about wearing a sweater similar to Chris’s iconic sweater from Knives Out.
22.
The Grammys controversy continued, with Halsey chiming in after her album Manic wasn’t nominated, saying the Grammys are about “knowing the right people” and “‘bribes’ that can be just as ambiguous to pass as ‘not-bribes’.”
23.
Kaley Cuoco denied rumors of a feud between her and Margot Robbie, stating that they’d never met but that she loves Margot.
24.
Cardi B teased her new album, stating that she didn’t submit “WAP” for the Grammy Awards because she wanted to wait until her album was out.
26.
Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his past drug use and how he’s recently begun attending therapy in an interview with Dave Franco.
27.
Tyrese Gibson and The Rock announced they’d ended their years-long feud a few weeks ago after talking through their issues.
28.
Due to COVID restrictions, Kristen Stewart was the only guest in attendance at the Chanel ‘Le Château des Dames’ 2020/21 Métiers d’art show.
29.
And lastly, Letitia Wright was criticized after tweeting an anti-vax video about the COVID vaccine.
