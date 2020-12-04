Noteworthy Celeb Moments From This Week

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

From “yasss!” to “yikes.”

Look, we’re all busy — sometimes we miss big pop culture moments and important celeb news! That’s why I’ve compiled a list of all the biggest celeb moments of the week — read on to catch up!

2.

After a fan encouraged other Jelena fans to “go after” Hailey Bieber during a planned Instagram Live, Justin and Hailey took to Instagram to denounce this kind of behavior.


justinbieber / Instagram / Via Instagram: @justinbieber, haileybieber / Instagram / Via Instagram: @haileybieber

Justin spoke about how hard it is to take the high road in these kind of situations and encouraged prayer, while Hailey spoke about how important it is to uplift other women.



vancityreynolds / Twitter / Via Twitter: @VancityReynolds

Many fans hypothesized that the scooter in the background of one of the scenes represented Scooter, while the graffiti “6” above it represented the six albums she’s re-recording.


4.

Harry Styles clapped back at Candace Owens in the nicest way after she criticized his Vogue cover shoot, in which he wore a dress.

5.

Hugh Grant revealed Renée Zellweger is one of the only costars he keeps in touch with, saying that she sometimes writes him up to 70-page emails (!!).


Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

He also called her a genius!

6.

Miley Cyrus opened up about her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, claiming they rushed into marriage after they lost their Malibu home in a fire.


Instagram: @mileycyrus

She also made a joke about her short marriage on TikTok, when she responded to two TikTokers who said they’d get married if she commented, “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me.” This week, she also revealed that she’d broken her sobriety during the pandemic.

7.

Grimes posted a rare photo of her child with Elon Musk, X Æ A-12, looking at a book about space.


grimes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @grimes

It feels like forever ago we were all making fun of X Æ A-12’s name, but nope, he’s still a baby.

10.

While Nicki Minaj posted audio of her son “saying ‘hi'” to her fans.

Nicki’s son was born in September.

11.

Kelly Clarkson talked about her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, revealing that she felt it was what was best for both of them as well as for their children.


David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Speaking with writer Glennon Doyle on her talk show, Kelly said she realized “this isn’t happiness, and we both deserve better” and that she didn’t “want this for everyone in this scenario right now.” Also this week, Kelly was awarded primary custody of her two children with Brandon.

12.

Shawn Mendes’ new album “Wonder” was released, and fans were pretty darn excited.

13.

Camila Cabello posted an Instagram about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, saying she’s learned a lot from their relationship and that “it’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos.”

16.

A volunteer at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue nearly had their arm torn off by a tiger.


Frank Ockenfels / ABC via Getty Images

If you remember way back at the start of quarantine, when we were all talking about Tiger King, a similar situation occurred at Joe Exotic’s zoo.

17.

The Kardashians pranked a bunch of their friends including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dave Chapelle by facetiming them all with serious faces sitting in front of the camera.


kyliejenner / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Some of the celebs responded on social media, with James Charles joking that he thought he was about to get sued.

19.

Dan Levy celebrated being Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year with his father, Eugene Levy…

20.

…Garnering a bunch of celeb support on Instagram, in particular from Jason Biggs, who was a little jealous of the father-son duo, having played Eugene’s son in American Pie.

21.

Sarah Paulson and Chris Evans had this adorable exchange after Sarah made a joke about wearing a sweater similar to Chris’s iconic sweater from Knives Out.

22.

The Grammys controversy continued, with Halsey chiming in after her album Manic wasn’t nominated, saying the Grammys are about “knowing the right people” and “‘bribes’ that can be just as ambiguous to pass as ‘not-bribes’.”

23.

Kaley Cuoco denied rumors of a feud between her and Margot Robbie, stating that they’d never met but that she loves Margot.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Kaley voices Harley Quinn in the animated HBO series, while Margot played Harley in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

24.

Cardi B teased her new album, stating that she didn’t submit “WAP” for the Grammy Awards because she wanted to wait until her album was out.


Prince Williams/Wireimage

It’s still possible for her to submit “WAP” for the 2022 Grammys.


Addison Rae / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Although, apparently they’ve only been officially dating for two months.

26.

Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his past drug use and how he’s recently begun attending therapy in an interview with Dave Franco.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

He said that he’s early in the process, but now sees the need to separate his musician/public persona with his actual self.

27.

Tyrese Gibson and The Rock announced they’d ended their years-long feud a few weeks ago after talking through their issues.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Their feud centered around The Rock wanting to make a Fast & Furious spinoff with his character.

28.

Due to COVID restrictions, Kristen Stewart was the only guest in attendance at the Chanel ‘Le Château des Dames’ 2020/21 Métiers d’art show.


Chanel / Twitter / Via Twitter: @CHANEL

Kristen is a Chanel house ambassador. Of course, there were jokes made on Twitter, but most people just thought Kristin was a legend.

29.

And lastly, Letitia Wright was criticized after tweeting an anti-vax video about the COVID vaccine.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The tweet has since been deleted.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR