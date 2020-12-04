Noah Cyrus Apologizes For Calling Candace Owens A ‘Nappy A*s Heaux!!’

Noah Cyrus, the sister of Miley Cyrus, has apologized after she faced backlash for referring to Candace Owens as a “nappy ass heaux.”

Noah took to her social media to defend Harry Styles from conservative commentator Candace last week. Harry Styles, the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, was slammed by Candace for wearing a dress and she called for society to “bring back manly men.”

CANDACE OWENS SPEAKS ON GEORGE FLOYD

But, Noah went too far in her defense, writing, “he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz.”

