NHL considering Jan. 15 start, 56-game regular season?

While the NBA is set to begin its 2020-21 campaign in a few weeks, the NHL has yet to set a definitive date for its season opener.

The league was originally targeting a Jan. 1 start, but that date essentially is impossible now because the season schedule has yet to be made and negotiations between the NHL and NHL Players Association haven’t gone particularly well.

However, it appears the NHL and Players Association have made some progress toward an agreement for the upcoming season. Both sides recently exchanged drafts of schedules which included a 56-game regular season and a Jan. 15 start date, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli.