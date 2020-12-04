NFL Week 13: Picks and preview

The Steelers’ pursuit of perfection continues in Week 13, as Mike Tomlin’s team hung on to beat a COVID-ravaged Ravens squad to eliminate Baltimore from AFC North contention, and keep themselves one game clear of Kansas City. Pittsburgh’s next challenge on the road to 16-0 is Washington, now boasting better quarterback play to go along with a surprisingly good defense. The rest of the Week 13 slate contains but a handful of matchups between likely playoff contenders. Cleveland and Tennessee meet in a matchup of 8-3 teams, while the Rams and Cardinals square off in a crucial NFC West showdown. And in a more ominous sign for the rest of the season, multiple games on this week’s schedule have already been moved because of the fallout from the Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak. The San Francisco 49ers also begin their temporary residency in Arizona, and will do so in prime time.

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 10 a.m. ET Friday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 9-7 Season: 83-92-2