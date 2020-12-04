Netflix Christmas films you can watch in the UK

Christmas is fast approaching and Netflix UK has a huge library of films to help you scratch that festive itch.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic comedy or a children’s animation, Netflix has its subscribers covered this holiday season.

In recent years, the streaming service has branched out into producing its own original Christmas films, including the hugely popular A Christmas Prince trilogy and The Princess Switch film starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Christmas 2020 has brought with it even more content: Fans are already going wild for Emma Roberts’s Holidate, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Here’s every Christmas film you can watch on Netflix right now…

Three ‘A Christmas Prince’ films have been released (Netflix)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Christmas Wedding Planner

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in festive fave ‘The Holiday’ (Rex Features)

The Knight Before Christmas

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Christmas with the Coopers

Christmas with the Kranks

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

2011’s ‘Arthur Christmas’ (Alamy Stock Photo)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

Kurt Russell stars in ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ (Michael Gibson/Netflix)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger

Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!