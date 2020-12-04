NBA suspends randomized drug tests for marijuana

The 2020-21 NBA regular season held amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic will be different in multiple ways.

On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced the elimination of randomized tests for marijuana use among personnel during the upcoming campaign set to get underway on Dec. 22.

In a statement shared by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said:

“Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse.”

As Bontemps noted, the Association adopted a similar policy for teams housed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex “bubble” site for the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign originally halted on March 11 because of the health crisis.

Earlier this week, the NBA and NBPA confirmed that 48 players were COVID-19 positive upon their returns to team markets for training camp sessions. All players who returned positive tests must isolate away from official club activities until cleared per guidelines agreed upon by the NBA and the union.

Preseason games are slated to start on Dec. 11.