Mum who had sex with boy breaks down after being cleared of knowing he was underage in court

A woman who had sex with a boy wept uncontrollably as she was cleared in court yesterday.

Teah Vincent has said it was the ‘hardest two years of her life’ as a jury found she had not known the child was underage.

The 32-year-old mum argued that she believed the kid was over 16 when she initiated the sexual encounter with him.

Over the four-day trial, the mum-of-three admitted to initiating sex with the teenager at her home in Woolaston, Gloucestershire but told she believed he was over 16.

The court heard that the boy and another 14-year-old were playing football near her home on October 21st 2018, when she invited them in for a soft drink.







She then allegedly took one of the boys upstairs to her bedroom, stripped naked and pulled him down onto her bed where she straddled him and had sex.

The jury of eight men and four women found Vincent not guilty of knowingly having sex with an under-age boy, leading to Judge Ian Lawrie QC discharging her.

She wrote on social media: “Not guilty. Thank you everyone that stood behind me and believed me it’s been the hardest two years of my life.

“Welcome 2021 for me and my kids.”

The verdict came after late evidence emerged in the trial on Wednesday about the false date of birth the boy had given on his Facebook profile.

The youth was recalled to the witness box and explained that he had entered the false date of birth after being given a new phone for his 13th birthday.

Pressed about what age he told Ms Vincent he was he said: “I definitely did not tell her I was 16 going on 17.”

During her evidence to the jury yesterday Ms Vincent said "I'm sure he told me he was 16 and I felt he looked much older.







“It didn’t occur to me that he might be underage.

“He definitely didn’t tell me he was in Year 9, or that he was only 14, before we had sex.”

Defence barrister Catherine Flint, in her final speech to the jury before they retired to consider their verdict, said: “Can you be sure he told her she was 14 before they had sex or had he lied about his age?”

Judge Ian Lawrie QC told the jury before they retired: “The issues in the case are straightforward. It comes down to the question of the boy’s age.

“The victim was a young virgin and she was a lot older than him, being more than twice his age. Ms Vincent took the lead sexually.

“Ms Vincent stated that the boy was flirting with her before he was taken upstairs to her bedroom. This might seem to be stretching credibility, as he was naive about sexual matters.

“Ms Vincent had never met the boy before, but had seen friends of his who were a lot older than him. She said she believed he was much older.”