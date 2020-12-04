Mujeeb Ur Rahman COVID 19 Brisbane Heat cricket star

Cricket superstar Mujeeb Ur Rahman is reportedly being taken to a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.

The Courier Mail reported that the Afghanistan spinner was believed to be one of three new COVID cases discovered in quarantine at the Voca Hotel in Surfers Paradise.

The trio were being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat bowls the ball during the Bash Bash. (Getty)

Mujeeb, who is the world’s No 2 ranked T20 bowler, has flown into Australia to play for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash competition, which starts on Thursday.

The 19-year-old had been playing for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and is now expected to miss the start of the Big Bash.

The Heat is yet to comment on the report.