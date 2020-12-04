Mindy Kaling And BJ Novak’s Latest Instagram Exchange

Bradley Lamb
John Shearer / Getty Images

Their adorable Twitter exchanges.

Your writing keeps getting better with everything you do. I have one question: how dare you. https://t.co/JAWfdueh2w

And you’re likely familiar with the general intrigue over what on earth is happening between those two.


20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Not that it’s any of my business, they’re probably just friends, I can’t help it.

It all started when Mindy Instagrammed her new Vogue India cover.

In the caption, Mindy wrote about her hesitancy to shoot the cover, saying, “I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I’m thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life. ‘Post partum pandemic fabulous’ is what I like to call it.”

And guess who left a saucy lil’ comment? If you guessed B.J., based on the content of this article thus far, then congrats!

Live footage of me reading those three words:

