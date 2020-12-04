Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

MTV

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer ditches her bra and unzips her jacket to show off her naked boobs on the spread featured in the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Pop star Miley Cyrus has bared her breasts for the pages of Rolling Stone magazine.

The “Wrecking Ball” star has gone topless for her latest raunchy shoot, shielding her boobs with her hands for the cover, but other images show Miley letting it all hang out as she holds her leather jacket open to show off her breasts while wearing a black ruffled skirt and sticking her tongue out as she poses in an elevator.

She shared that steamy snap on Instagram, but censored it herself by having the Rolling Stone logo pasted across her chest.

She captioned it, “THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY.”

Miley also posted another semi-nude shot online, and wrote, “AT LEAST I GIVE THE PAPERS SOMETHING THEY CAN WRITE ABOUT.”

Discussing her penchant for nudity in the magazine, Miley admitted “big progress” has been made in the way women and their bodies are covered in the press.

“I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?” she asked. “The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time.”

Meanwhile, Miley has taken her flirtatious nature to TikTok and asked one lucky fan out on a date.

The star spent a little time commenting on devotees’ videos this week (begs30Nov20) and one female appeared to catch bisexual Miley’s eye.

In a screenshot captured by PopCrave, the singer asked the fan, “How about the time and place for our first date?” adding emojis of a heart, a kiss, a cherry, and a tongue.

Miley also made a light-hearted remark about her short-lived marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth after spotting a video with the caption, “if miley cyrus comments we will get married.”

“Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats,” she wrote.