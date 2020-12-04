Miley Cyrus Jokes About Liam Hemsworth Marriage to TikTok Couple

Miley Cyrus just gave two fans the ultimate surprise.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the singer spotted a TikTok video of a couple kissing and dancing to her hit “Plastic Hearts.” The clip, uploaded by @de4dangel, also stated, “If Miley Cyrus comments we will get married.”

Needless to say, the Grammy-nominated artist couldn’t resist leaving a message. “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me,” the “Wrecking Ball” star wrote. “Congrats.”

As fans will recall, Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The former couple, who met and fell in love while filming The Last Song together in 2009, wed in 2018. But a decade after their romance began, they officially split. They announced their breakup in 2019—filing for and finalizing their divorce later that year.

Cyrus recently opened up about the end of their marriage in a tell-all interview with Howard Stern. The 28-year-old recalled how, during the engagement, their Malibu home burned down in the 2018 California wildfires. Cyrus said she “lost everything.”

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told the radio host. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”