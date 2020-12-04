McCoy likely to start vs. Seahawks with Jones doubtful

Fans of the New York Giants were hoping for better news regarding the right hamstring of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones after head coach Joe Judge refused to rule the 23-year-old out for Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.

However, Big Blue delivered a harsh truth on Friday afternoon when the club listed Jones as doubtful.

Barring a surprising medical development, veteran Colt McCoy is expected to get the start for the showdown involving a pair of first-place teams that share little in common. While the Giants improved to 4-7 with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday and sit atop the NFC East standings via a tiebreaker advantage over the Washington Football Team, the Seahawks began December possessing a record of 8-3.

Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of the Cincinnati game and couldn’t play through the pain despite multiple efforts to place weight on his right leg during throws. Scans on Monday revealed he avoided a serious injury, but it was always a long shot that he’d take the field less than a week after the problem initially sidelined him.

McCoy replaced Jones versus the Bengals and hit on six of 10 passes for 31 yards. The 34-year-old also rushed for seven yards on five attempts.

Unless Jones convinces Judge and other coaches he can go at the newly named Lumen Field, the QB will attempt to get right for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13.