Match 1 start time, scores, results, news

Good evening cricket fans and welcome to Wide World of Sports’ LIVE coverage of the first T20 international between Australia and India from Canberra.

Tonight’s clash is the first of three T20 bouts between the two sides, and it should be a cracking series after a well-contested ODI series last week.

Despite losing the series 2-1, India comes into tonight’s clash with their tails up after a 13-run victory in the third ODI on Wednesday night.

The tourists will be buoyed by strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah finding some form, while Hardik Pandya continued his sensational batting.

For Australia, it will have to fill a gaping hole at the top of the order once again tonight as David Warner continues to be sidelined with a groin injury.

However, the Aussies do have the ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell in town, and is there a more dangerous batsman in world cricket right now?