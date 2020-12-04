Mariah Carey And Ariana Grande’s Whistle Harmony In Oh Santa

The remix comes after Mariah previously hinted at its upcoming release back in October, when she shared this photo featuring director chairs with the initials “AG,” “MC,” and “JH.”
BUT in addition to Jennifer, Ariana, and Mariah’s combined POWERFUL VOCALS, there is ~something else~ about the song that people just can’t stop talking about…
Mariah and Ariana decided to show off and harmonize not just their voices but their actual whistle notes, and you just need to hear it for yourself:
Live footage of me being blown away:
Since the music video released, the song — and whistle harmony — have been all over Twitter, and many fans were also taken aback:
And let’s NOT forget the powerhouse that is Jennifer Hudson in this song.
As memorable as those whistle notes are, I’m loving all the Christmas spirit from the entire trio.
