Mariah Carey And Ariana Grande's Whistle Harmony In Oh Santa

Bradley Lamb
The remix comes after Mariah previously hinted at its upcoming release back in October, when she shared this photo featuring director chairs with the initials “AG,” “MC,” and “JH.”

Fans were convinced the other initials were for Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and they were right!!!

BUT in addition to Jennifer, Ariana, and Mariah’s combined POWERFUL VOCALS, there is ~something else~ about the song that people just can’t stop talking about…

Mariah and Ariana decided to show off and harmonize not just their voices but their actual whistle notes, and you just need to hear it for yourself:

This mother and daughter moment 😩❤, harmonizing whistle notes. WTF!!!! Mariah and Ariana 🤯🤯 #OhSanta

Live footage of me being blown away:


What on EARTH!!!! I’m impressed!!!

Since the music video released, the song — and whistle harmony — have been all over Twitter, and many fans were also taken aback:

Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande's harmonized whistle tones. That's it. That's the mfcking tweet #OhSanta

Mariah and Ariana hitting the whistle notes together is honestly the most angelic beautiful thing to happen this year. 🥺🤍 #OhSanta

Mariah &amp; Ariana harmonizing together with their whistle notes... Never thought we’d see this day omg 😭 https://t.co/WhRgtUxqHz

And let’s NOT forget the powerhouse that is Jennifer Hudson in this song.

MARIAH AND ARIANA ABSOLUTELY KILLED IT BUT JENNIFER HUDSON... THOSE VOCALS MA'AM... EXQUISITE. SHES SUCH A POWERHOUSE I CANT BREATHEEEE. YALL BETTER START TALKING ABOUT HER TOO

CAN WE TALK ABOUT JENNIFER KILLING EVERY BELT &amp; HARMONIZED WHISTLE OF MARIAH &amp; ARIANA 🤯🤯🤯 #QueenTingz

As memorable as those whistle notes are, I’m loving all the Christmas spirit from the entire trio.

