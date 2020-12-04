Machine Gun Kelly Admits To Being A Drug Addict: ‘Adderall Addiction’

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his years-long addiction to prescription drug — Adderall.

He says he used to snort the pills:

“Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time, and I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something. I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed,” he shared.

