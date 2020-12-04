Machine Gun Kelly Admits To Being A Drug Addict: ‘Adderall Addiction’

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his years-long addiction to prescription drug — Adderall.

He says he used to snort the pills:

“Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time, and I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something. I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed,” he shared.

He says his new girlfriend, Hollywood actress Megan Fox, helped him to kick his addiction.

“When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps,” he shared.

MGK and Megan appear to be very happy together.