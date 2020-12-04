Louisville cancels UNC Greensboro game due to COVID

The 4-0 Louisville Cardinals won’t face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-2) on Friday, after all.

Louisville announced late Thursday night that it is temporarily pausing team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing measures impacting the program. As a result, the Lousiville-UNC Greensboro contest is canceled.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in the prepared statement.

Previously, NCAA basketball guidelines recommended 14-day quarantines for Tier 1 personnel deemed close contacts if a Tier 1 individual associated with that same team tests positive for the coronavirus. Louisville explained that it is complying with protocols mentioned by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.

Following the weekend, Louisville is scheduled to play against the Wisconsin Badgers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday and then take on the NC State Wolfpack on Dec. 16. The statuses of those games remain unknown as of Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals began the campaign with victories over the Evansville Purple Aces, Seton Hall Pirates, Prairie View A,amp;M Panthers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.