Lil Uzi Vert in Disbelief Over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Romantic Stroll

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Money Longer’ rapper laments the Barbadian songstress and the A$AP Mob member’s alleged rekindled romance after the pair were spotted enjoying a night walk in NYC.

Lil Uzi Vert seemingly can’t accept the fact that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who previously dated on-and-off, have reconnected again. The “XO Tour Llif3” hitmaker, who has several times made public his interest in the “Umbrella” singer, has expressed his disbelief at the rumored reunited pair’s recent NYC sighting.

The rapper, also known as Baby Pluto, took to Instagram Stories to lament Rih and Rocky’s alleged rekindled romance. Posting a candid picture of the two stars’ romantic stroll, he wrote over it, “Can’t be true.”

This arrives after Uzi seemed to have given up on his quest for Rih’s love. The 26-year-old reportedly unfollowed the Barbadian singer on Instagram after reports emerged of her allegedly “dating” Rocky again. Rih was previously the only person that he was following on the photo-sharing platform.

It’s unclear if there’s any correlation between his recent Instagram move and the Rocky dating speculation, but the fans believed that the gossip was his reason for this. “She was the only person he was following,” one music blog posted on its Instagram page along with a meme of Uzi looking down while taking a bubble bath.

Rihanna and Rocky sparked dating rumors anew after they were reportedly spotted together in New York in late last month. The duo were seen hanging out with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in West Village on Saturday night, November 28.

According to Page Six, the two artists, who are both 32 years old, were “having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York” and “were seated discreetly behind a curtain” two days after Thanksgiving. On the same day news about Rih and Rocky’s New York outing surfaced, PEOPLE reported that they are dating again.

Fueling the romance speculation, Rih and Rocky were pictured enjoying a night walk in New York City on Wednesday, December 2. The two seemingly tried to go incognito, bundling up in their winter jackets and their hoodies while wearing face masks.