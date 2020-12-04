Letitia Wright Facing Backlash For Anti-Vax Video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

“I would never defend anybody posting this.”

Letitia Wright is facing backlash on Twitter after tweeting a link to a YouTube video that contains misinformation and falsehoods about the COVID-19 vaccination.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The now-deleted tweet led to the Black Panther star’s name quickly trending on the site.


Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

I won’t link to the hour-long video by a self-described, “Prophet” here, but just know that it starts by saying, “I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I’ve always been a little bit of a skeptic of them.” The video also contains transphobic elements.

It’s safe to say that fans weren’t happy:

Me: -sees Letitia Wright is trending-
Me: is there a trailer for that space movie she and john boyega were supposed to do because that sounded cool
Me: -sees why Letitia Wright is trending-
Me:

Even Don Cheadle, Letitia’s Marvel co-star, got involved after initially defending her:

jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL

Don plays James Rhodes / War Machine.

Letitia then tweeted to talk about getting “cancelled”:

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled 😂

Which caused a dialogue in and of itself — including a response from writer and professor Roxane Gay:

@letitiawright Thinking for yourself doesn’t mean you’re right. And you aren’t cancelled. But damn. Promoting anti-vaccine propaganda and shrouding it in intellectual curiosity is asinine. And dangerous.

Letitia then started to respond to some of her replies:

@lauraleishman still have a right to worry about how my body will react. It’s not lazy, it’s thinking for myself 🙏🏾

She also liked tweets calling for her to be recast in Black Panther 2, and for the movie to be cancelled:

Following all this, Letitia tweeted again to say that her, “intention was not to hurt anyone.”

my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.

FYI, companies are required to submit a ton of safety data before they get FDA approval. There is nothing to suggest that Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which have requested emergency FDA approval, are unsafe.


Yulia Reznikov / Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccines have been approved in the UK — and they’ve shown to be safe in trials.

We’ll keep you posted if there are any more updates.

