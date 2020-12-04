LeMahieu looking for five-year, $100M deal?

If New York isn’t willing to give LeMahieu the deal he seems to be searching for, another club might, and he has no shortage of suitors. The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Washington Nationals have reportedly checked in on his availability.

In two seasons with the Bronx Bombers, the 32-year-old hit .336 with 129 RBI and 36 home runs. He won the batting title last season after hitting .364 and also placed third in American League MVP voting.

LeMahieu is one of the top available free agents this offseason, along with J.T. Realmuto, George Springer, Marcell Ozuna, Marcus Semien and Justin Turner, among others. If the Yankees lose out on LeMahieu, there’s no word on whom they may target to play second base.