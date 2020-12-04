LeBron thinks Kyle Kuzma will improve greatly this season

Kuzma’s desire to improve likely stems from the fact he’ll hit free agency after the 2020-21 campaign. While his market is uncertain now, experts are reporting that Kuzma expects to receive a hefty contract. It’s unclear how much the Lakers would be willing to give him after signing both James and Anthony Davis to max extensions this week.

Still, Kuzma proved to be a valuable player for the Lakers this past season. The 25-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from deep. While his numbers dipped in the playoffs, he became much more effective on the defensive side of the ball, helping the Lakers lock things down when need be.

If he does take a massive leap forward during the upcoming season, like James says he will, Kuzma likely will be up for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, which was won by former Laker and current New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram last season.