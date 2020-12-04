Knight Commission’s proposed college football ‘solution’ sheds no light on why it would work

The Knight Commission likes to take credit for things that either:

1. Already happened

2. Will happen soon, anyway, regardless of its input

3. Will never happen, period, but it sounds good to make the case

This self-importance has been at the core of the three-decade history of this body, which set up shop one day in 1989 using tax-protected foundation funds and soon commenced issuing edicts about the direction it believed college athletics should follow in the future.

To be fair, some members of the media have helped inflate the delusion that the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletic matters, covering its public hearings and panel discussions as though they were working the halls of the U.S. Capitol and composing articles whose very existence indicated the commission’s work should be given serious consideration.

There was more such material presented Friday, following the most recent boondoggle suggested by the Knight Commission: the creation of a new governing body for programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, separate from the NCAA — but only in that single sport.

Say what now?

The Knight people are not suggesting the “Power 5” break away and form their own governing body for all sports, which has been posited by some media analysts and a college coach here or there (a terrible idea that underestimates the value and importance of the NCAA Tournament). They’re saying only FBS football should separate and form a governance structure — they’re calling it the National College Football Association — to handle “health, safety, revenue distribution, litigation, eligibility, and enforcement.”

Yes, that’s right: This group is so pretentious it uses the Oxford comma.

What is not covered in the organization’s 1,300-word release is why the Power 5s-that-be in FBS football would have any interest in diverting a substantial portion of the revenue generated by the College Football Playoff into the creation and maintenance of a separate entity to lord over one particular sport, or why individual schools would wish to take on the inconvenience — and, almost certainly, added expense — of dealing with one regulatory body for football and a second for the many other sports they offer.

Not everyone who follows college sports understands that the most significant FBS athletic programs — known inside the NCAA as the autonomy conferences and to the general public as the Power 5 — currently have authority, according to the NCAA Manual, to use their “resources to advance the legitimate educational or athletics-related needs of student-athletes and for legislative changes that will otherwise enhance student-athlete well-being.”

To an extent, they make their own rules.

To the fullest extent, they keep nearly all the money generated by the CFP.

To the greatest extent possible, they have no incentive to take the action suggested by the Knight Commission.

A commission survey of Division I university presidents, athletic directors and conference commissioners indicated dissatisfaction with the current arrangement — a predictable outcome, given that Division I comprises more than 350 universities, only 130 of which make up FBS football. Of that group, only 65 are in Power 5 leagues.

The Knight Commission concluded a “big solution” was warranted. But a separate NCFA would do little more than take certain expenses off the NCAA’s balance sheet. It wouldn’t force the Power 5 into a legitimate playoff system, or one fairer to the other 65 football programs. There would be no guarantee of a more equitable revenue distribution from the CFP.

The Knight Foundation itself is a worthwhile endeavor, presenting grants that help facilitate advancement of education, journalism and the arts, particularly in communities that once were served by newspapers in the esteemed Knight-Ridder chain. Its dalliance with the college sports world, however, has been a worthless exercise in grandstanding that produced no tangible benefit to college athletes or college athletics.

In its materials, the commission lauds itself for the “improved graduation success of student-athletes,” although the NCAA already began taking significant action after it was revealed during the 1980s — before the commission’s formation — that high-profile athletes in both football and basketball had gone through college while functionally illiterate.

It has done little, meanwhile, to advance the concept of the student-athlete experience. Cost-of-attendance payments never were a significant part of its campaign. The commission tried to take credit for recommending Name/Image/Likeness reform in early April although, in fact, the NCAA had a working group in place, led by Val Ackerman of the Big East and Gene Smith of Ohio State, in May 2019 that produced a comprehensive proposal for NIL reform on April 30.

“No single entity is responsible for FBS football — the most powerful sport in Division I athletics,” incoming Knight co-chair Nancy Zimpher said in the organization’s release. “It is time to end this leadership void and bring more accountability to the sport, both for the benefit of athletes and for the future of FBS football.”

Which athletes would benefit? That’s not clear. And how would it enhance the future of FBS football? There’s no obvious answer. So why would the strongest programs agree to this proposal? Your guess is as good as mine. And the Knight Commission’s, apparently.