Kim Karadashian’s Weird Christmas Decorations Explained

Another day, another post about Kim and Kanye’s creepy house.
It’s well known that Kim Kardashian lives in a house modeled after a fictional spaceship’s abandoned hospital ward.
If you’re into long ominous hallways with a “morgue” feel, then this house is for you!
But there’s one thing Kim does better than anyone: Kim can decorate the hell out of her house for the holidays.
This is one way she decorates for Halloween:
Yup, it’s a big ol’ pile of green pumpkins.
This year, she spiced things up with a pile of beige ones.
Now, it’ time for her Christmas decorations!
These large Q-tip butt plug things.
And while I thought it was just a random “rich people being rich people” thing, they are actually inspired by something!
“I love these. They’re whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” she said in an Instagram story.
So yeah, it’s a whole Whoville thing.
It has nothing to do with butt plugs or sad cotton candy!
And because I know you’re dying to know: She put them up again this year.
Never stop sharing things from your house, Kim. It seriously makes my day!
