Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor test negative for COVID-19

Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor have collaborated on Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film is expected to be a comedy-drama with a dash of romance. Kiara, Varun, Anil and Neetu had left from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Chandigarh and now sources close to the film revealed that the cast and crew have caught the coronavirus.

Though Varun and Neetu Kapoor remain COVID-19 positive, Kiara and Anil have now tested negative for the same. The sources have also claimed that the shooting has been put on hold for a few days now. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.