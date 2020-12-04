Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Instagram

Aside from discussing how her children are coping with the stress of her separation from Brandon Blackstock, the ‘Since U Been Gone’ hitmaker spills how she got them to wear their face masks.

Kelly Clarkson is using her best efforts as a supermum to keep her kids upbeat amid their parents’ divorce.

The singer split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock over the summer and admits she’s now constantly worrying about the former couple’s children – daughter River, six, and four-year-old Remington.

But she’s really impressed with how well they are coping so far.

“My little girl is so independent and full on, it drives me insane, and sometimes I cry at night,” Kelly says. “But also at the same time, you don’t really want to break their little spirit because it’s like, ‘You’re a force and that’s who you are…'”





And she reveals River and Remington are trying to do their part to help mum stay sane during the COVID pandemic, by always wearing their face masks.

“My kids are fine with the masks,” the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker says proudly. “My kids love it (wearing masks) because it’s Spider-Man and unicorns. I can get them to wear them because they’re fun.”

And she tries to keep the two in a positive place with a little help from their favourite superheroes.

“I do use superpowers because they love them. (I tell them), ‘Use your powers for good’,” she adds.

Prior to this, Kelly admitted that the hardest part about going through a public divorce is her kids. “It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids,” she shared. “I think, as women especially, we’re trained to take it all on and deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about. I’m like, ‘This isn’t happiness, for both of us. I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children,’ ” she first noted the line from “Untamed”, a book from Glennon Doyle.