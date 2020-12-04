Justin Langer David Boon blow up video Ravi Jadeja concussion

Australia coach Justin Langer has blown up at match referee and former teammate David Boon after India star Ravi Jadeja was controversially allowed a concussion replacement in the opening T20 international in Canberra.

Langer was incensed before Australia started its pursuit of 7-161 after the ICC officials allowed India’s 12th man Yuzvendra Chahal to replace Jadeja at the bowling crease.

Leg-spinner Chahal turned in a man of the match performance, taking 3-25 from four overs including the big wicket of Steve Smith.

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja rescued India’s innings with 44 not out off 23 balls despite sustaining a hamstring injury during his whirlwind innings.

He battled through but was then struck in the helmet by Mitchell Starc in the final over of India’s innings.

Jadeja kept batting and scored more runs from three balls before India’s medical team deemed he was not fit to take the field in the innings break.

“Should he have had a concussion test then and there?

“You can’t really have it both ways,” former Australia star Mark Waugh opined on Fox Cricket.

“You can’t have a substitute who can then bowl for you, but still bat on.”

Chahal then spun a web around Australia as India went on to post a comfortable 11 run victory.

“Man of the match off the bench,” Waugh said.

“Has that ever happened before?”

The concussion substitute rule was introduced by the ICC last year.

Marnus Labuschagne came in after Jofra Archer struck Smith in the 2019 Ashes series, the first time the rule had been used.

Adam Gilchrist also weighed in on the debate

“I would assume the Australian management would be saying wouldn’t there be protocols that need to be met to make that judgement?

“It was off three more deliveries, a pretty important ,” Gilchrist said.

“In any case it was a bad hamstring injury, bad enough for him to not come out and bowl.

“He got a lot of medical attention and had that right hamstring strapped up by the trainer.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, was sceptical on Twitter.

Jadeja’s fitness for the rest of the T20s and Test series is now under a cloud.

“He was a bit dizzy, still is,” India captain Virat Kohli said after the win, which puts the tourists up 1-0 in the best of three series.

“Concussion replacements, they’re a strange thing.

“Today it worked for us, maybe another day we wouldn’t have found a like for like.

“(Chahal) came in and bowled really well.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch also struggled with a hip/glute injury during his innings.

“I’ll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go,” Finch said, while declining to pour hot water on the concussion drama.

“You’re not challenging a medical expert in that regard, are you?”