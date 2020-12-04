JUST IN | Speaker forcibly removed from NMB council, logs back into meeting from hospital

A council meeting to elect a new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been adjourned.

A group of men caused a commotion when they forcibly removed Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya from her chair.

She logged back into the meeting, virtually, saying she was in hospital and would later open a police case.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki told the meeting (a hybrid meeting) was adjourned after a few men walked into the Port Elizabeth City Hall and caused a commotion.

“… security guards had to come in and try to resolve the issue,” said Mniki.

Mafaya later logged back into the meeting, virtually, and sounded shaken and emotional.

“I am in casualty at St Georges hospital,” Mafaya said while panting.

“I am going to open a case after this [at Mount Road],” she said.

Bizarre scene unfolds in Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall Chamber as three men enter and forcefully remove Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya during special council meeting to elect a permanent mayor. (video:Supplied) pic.twitter.com/LgNQiQ2xCA — AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) December 4, 2020

She said she needed to know how the men were given access to enter her chambers.

“I need to know why because I have done nothing wrong. I was doing what was expected of me.”

She wanted to adjourn the meeting, but Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels objected and said they should continue.

“You can call us insensitive… you got what you wanted. Your to be removed is today and no matter what tricks you guys come up with, you are going,” he said.

“Everybody is not stupid. You cannot fool everyone all the .”

It is understood the city manager was on his way to continue the meeting.

This is a developing story.