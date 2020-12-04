Judge hasn’t ruled out Jones playing vs. Seahawks

Daniel Jones hasn’t practiced at all this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. However, there’s still a possibility he plays on Sunday.
According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge still hasn’t ruled Jones out against the Seattle Seahawks.
If Jones is unable to play, Colt McCoy would likely start against the Seahawks, vying to keep New York’s 4-7 NFC East lead alive.
McCoy entered last weekend’s matchup against the Bengals in the third quarter. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 31 yards as the Giants held on to beat Cincinnati 19-17.
The 34-year-old has started 28 career games, going 7-21 while completing 60.7% of his passes for 6,111 yards and 29 touchdowns against 27 interceptions.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90