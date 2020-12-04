Judge hasn’t ruled out Jones playing vs. Seahawks

If Jones is unable to play, Colt McCoy would likely start against the Seahawks, vying to keep New York’s 4-7 NFC East lead alive.

McCoy entered last weekend’s matchup against the Bengals in the third quarter. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 31 yards as the Giants held on to beat Cincinnati 19-17.

The 34-year-old has started 28 career games, going 7-21 while completing 60.7% of his passes for 6,111 yards and 29 touchdowns against 27 interceptions.