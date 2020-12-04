John Boyega’s “Red, White And Blue” Explores Race And Police

Like Leroy, you use your voice and your platform to invoke change. Have you ever felt hesitant to speak out about injustice because you’re a public figure?

Yeah, definitely. I think hesitation is just kind of like the main feeling you would feel when you’re in a position in which, if you tweet something out into the world, you’re no longer, you know, the boy next door. You also have to remember that I don’t see myself the way you lot [UK slang for “a group of people”] see me. I don’t see myself as a celebrity. I’m just me. I’m just John. So to have to remember that, while communicating certain things, is sometimes irritating and does lead toward some hesitation. But I just think that is normal. As you grow, as you learn, as you educate yourself, you start to understand that there is an importance to your position, when you are prominent and when you are seen, and there is a way that you can shine light on issues that are definitely important to you.

What would you tell people who don’t fully understand the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement?

Well, it’s very simple. Sometimes I try not to go into too much explanation, because it irritates me. It’s just essentially that Black lives matter. It’s very, very simple. The same stability, the same happiness, the same comfort that you will enjoy in your nations, your countries, and in several different cultures is the same comfort and happiness that Black people would also like to enjoy, without taking from anyone else — just like, the opportunity to be able to be alive, to just get things done, and to leave a positive impact so our children and our children’s children could also, you know, gain from that stability and gain from that positivity. So that’s what Black Lives Matter is about. Just read the title and hopefully, hopefully they get it this time. Hopefully they get it.

What are you hoping audiences get from this film?

I think because we’re taking in a lot of this information, a lot of negative news on a day-to-day basis, there’s going to be a natural reaction to the scenes and to the content that people see. For me, it’s just about perspective. Perspective is so important right now, especially in this complication, such as the importance of movies you get to delve into, people’s characters, how they felt, and what influenced some good decisions and some bad decisions. Plus, the fact that there was laughter, even though at this time there were obstacles. So, I feel like people should just be open-minded to that, and whatever happens, you know, happens.