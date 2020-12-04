Joe Biden To Ask Public To Wear Masks During His First 100 Days In Office

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

President-elect Joe Biden is planning on asking the country to wear masks for 100 days when he takes office next month.

 “On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” he said.

Biden says he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to serve “in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents” when his administration begins next month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR