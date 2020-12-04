Joe Biden To Ask Public To Wear Masks During His First 100 Days In Office

President-elect Joe Biden is planning on asking the country to wear masks for 100 days when he takes office next month.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” he said.

Biden says he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to serve “in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents” when his administration begins next month.

“I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team,” Biden continued.

He says that he will wait for Dr. Fauci to tell him that the new COVID-19 vaccine is safe before co-signing it to the American public.

TRUMP TALKS WOMEN

“When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that’s the moment in which I will stand before the public and say that,” Biden said. “People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do.”