Jeremih To Be Released From Hospital Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Singer Jeremih is to be released from the hospital and sent home after spending weeks in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW,” close friend Chance The Rapper tweeted. “I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH.”

“HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW,” Chance continued. “WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

Jeremih underwent treatment for the virus at a hospital in his hometown of Chicago. He was in the Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator — and many fans were concerned he would not pull through.

Chance the Rapper took to social media to ask for his fans’ support, writing: “Please if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”