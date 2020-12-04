Jeremih To Be Released From Hospital Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Bradley Lamb
Singer Jeremih is to be released from the hospital and sent home after spending weeks in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW,” close friend Chance The Rapper tweeted. “I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH.”

“HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW,” Chance continued. “WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

