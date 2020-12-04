Jeremih Talks to Chance the Rapper on the Phone Ahead of Hospital Release After Covid-19 Battle

WENN

The ‘Birthday Sex’ singer is expected to be discharged from hospital soon, nearly three weeks after he was rumored to be fighting for his life against the deadly coronavirus.

–

R&B singer Jeremih will be discharged from hospital on Friday (04Dec20) following a lengthy battle with Covid-19.

The “Don’t Tell ‘Em” hitmaker is currently undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, but his pal Chance the Rapper offered an update on Twitter on Thursday (03Dec20), writing, “I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH.”

“HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME,” he continued.

Chance went on to thank all the medical staff who have aided Jeremih in his recovery.

“Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony,” he wrote.

Jeremih had been in critical condition in hospital, after being hooked up to a ventilator, with experts commenting that it was unusual for the virus to have such a massive impact given that he’s only 33 years old.

News of his hospitalization broke out nearly three weeks ago. As his prognosis was rumored to be bleak, prayers were pouring in for him and his family.

50 Cent tweeted, “Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s**t is real.”

Chance the Rapper previously wrote, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Trey Songz wrote, “@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!” Toni Braxton tweeted, “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.”

Fabolous added, “Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru.”

Emmy Rossum sent a similar message as well, “Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask.”