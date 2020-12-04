Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Exit ‘Vanderpump Rules’ to Focus on Family and ‘New Endeavours’

Instagram

In a statement that he posts on Instagram, Jax reveals that ‘the last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.’

–

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from “Vanderpump Rules” on Friday, December 4. In a statement that he posted on Instagram, Jax, who has been on the Bravo show since 2013, revealed that “the last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.”

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” he announced. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Despite leaving the show, Jax insisted that “@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts.” He continued saying, “Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend.”

<br />

Brittany followed his suit by writing her own statement on her account. “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” she said alongside a picture of her selfie.

<br />

“We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned,” the pregnant reality TV star concluded.

Fans supported the couple’s decision. “So so proud of you two and everything you’ve accomplished. You’ve both come so far both personally and professionals. On to the most exciting part of your next chapter! Let’s gooo!” one fan wrote in the comment section. Someone else added, “We love you and so happy for your future and family!!!!!”

The couple’s exit arrived six months after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show over racism against Faith Stowers. Faith previously also called for Jax’s firing, claiming that he “said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started.”

“He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do,” she continued.