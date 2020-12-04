Japan to set up subsidies for regional banks to cope with COVID-19: draft By

TOKYO () – Japan will establish subsidies for regional banks that shore up their core strength through mergers and integration as part of efforts to revive regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, a draft stimulus package seen by showed on Friday.
The draft stimulus package is expected to be finalised and approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet on Dec. 8.
