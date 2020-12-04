Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.22% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.22%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Denso Corp. (T:), which rose 7.76% or 413.0 points to trade at 5733.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (T:) added 6.44% or 38.5 points to end at 636.3 and Konami Corp. (T:) was up 5.01% or 280.0 points to 5870.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rakuten Inc (T:), which fell 7.31% or 82.0 points to trade at 1040.0 at the close. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) declined 3.21% or 97.0 points to end at 2928.0 and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) was down 3.12% or 1170.0 points to 36380.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1868 to 1634 and 216 ended unchanged.

Shares in Denso Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.76% or 413.0 to 5733.0. Shares in Konami Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.01% or 280.0 to 5870.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.15 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 1.56% or 0.71 to $46.35 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 1.77% or 0.86 to hit $49.57 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.30% or 5.45 to trade at $1846.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 103.89, while EUR/JPY rose 0.18% to 126.30.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.623.