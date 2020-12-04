Italy toughens regional COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas holidays

Italy is introducing new rules and restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus during the Christmas holidays.

From 21 December to January 6, 2021, Italians will not be allowed to travel between the country”s 20 regions except for work or health reasons.

However on December 25 and 26, as well as on New Year’s Day, it will be forbidden to move outside of one’s home district, except again for work or health reasons.

Until now, travel has been permitted between so-called “yellow” zones; areas deemed to pose a moderate epidemiological risk compared to others.

The move is meant to avoid a repetition of the sharp rise Italy experienced when travel was unregulated during the summer holidays.

Italy, the first European country to be widely impacted by COVID-19, has already registered more than 57,000 deaths.

