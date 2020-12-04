Irina Antonova, Grande Dame of Russian Museum World, Dies at 98

MOSCOW — Irina A. Antonova, a commanding art historian who led the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow for more than a half century, used it to bring outside culture to isolated Soviet citizens and turned it into a major cultural institution, died on Tuesday in that city. She was 98.

The cause was heart failure complicated by a coronavirus infection, the museum said.

Ms. Antonova steered the museum through the isolationist and rigid cultural policies of the Soviet Union and into the period following the fall of Communism. In recent years she expanded it to adjacent buildings — sometimes angering their tenants — to accommodate mushrooming exhibitions.

From early on, Ms. Antonova used her inexhaustible energy to build connections with the world’s leading museums. In 1974, she brought Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa from the Louvre in Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people lined up to see it, the only queues the Soviet government was proud of at the . Many knew that with the country’s borders shut, it might be the sole opportunity to see that famous work during their lifetimes.