Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
Interview with the mayors of London, Toronto, and Lisbon about their cities adopting new tech like facial recognition, managing public expectations, more — For the mayor of any modern city, an increasingly large part of the job entails managing the public backlash to new technology being deployed in those cities.
Interview with the mayors of London, Toronto, and Lisbon about their cities adopting new tech like facial recognition, managing public expectations, more (Issie Lapowsky/Protocol)
Issie Lapowsky / Protocol: