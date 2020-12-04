India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.95% By .com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.95%

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.95% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.86% or 21.20 points to trade at 457.00 at the close. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) added 4.49% or 21.65 points to end at 503.50 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was up 4.34% or 10.50 points to 252.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bharti Infratel Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.46% or 3.50 points to trade at 236.05 at the close. Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 0.83% or 16.35 points to end at 1947.70 and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was down 0.73% or 4.70 points to 643.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.38% to 503.00, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.10% to settle at 5092.90 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 3.64% to close at 568.00.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.86% to 1946.55 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.74% to settle at 9045.00 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.34% to 858.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 909 to 724 and 75 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1571 rose and 1209 declined, while 171 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.86% or 21.20 to 457.00. Shares in Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.34% or 10.50 to 252.50. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.10% or 200.65 to 5092.90. Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.64% or 19.95 to 568.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 5.12% to 18.0275 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.08% or 1.50 to $1842.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 1.23% or 0.56 to hit $46.20 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 1.23% or 0.60 to trade at $49.31 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.20% to 73.712, while EUR/INR rose 0.05% to 89.7215.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 90.595.

