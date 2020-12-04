‘House of the Dragon’ Shares First Look at New Dragon

HBO

This arrives after ‘House of the Dragon’ announces Paddy Cosidine as the first leading man on the upcoming 10-episode series, on which he will take the role of King Viserys Targaryen

More details about “House of the Dragon” have found their way out online. The prequel series of HBO’s hit drama “Game of Thrones” revealed on Thursday, December 3 some teaser concept art featuring a look at a dragon that will be featured on the series.

The concept art pictures saw a red dragon that looked slightly different from the dragons which appeared on the original hit series. The pictures arrived in the P.S. in a Medium blog post. “Principal photography starts on the next Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, in a few months. Look out for dragons overhead!” wrote WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in the post.

“We are ready. Dracarys,” one fan reacted. Similarly, someone exclaimed, “I’m so excited.” Meanwhile, a fan tried to identify the dragon. “Could be Vhagar, or Syrax,” the person guessed.

This arrives after “House of the Dragon” announced Paddy Cosidine as the first leading man on the upcoming 10-episode series. “The Outsider” actor is set to take the role of King Viserys Targaryen. The character is described as someone who’s chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys is “a warm, kind and decent man” who only “wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

In addition to “The Outsider”, Casidine’s credits include Netflix’s “Peaky Blinders“, “The World’s End” and “Hot Fuzz“. The actor was also nominated for a Tony last year for his work in the Broadway play “The Ferryman”.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s House Targaryen chronicle “Fire & Blood”, “House of the Dragon” is set 300 years before “Game of Thrones”. According to reports, the show will also feature Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queen Alicent Hightower, Aegon II Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen.

It hails from Martin and co-showrunners Ryan Condal (“Colony“) and Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones”). Sara Lee Hess (“Orange Is the New Black“), meanwhile, joins the show’s writing-producing team. “House of the Dragon” is set to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO.