Health Logic Interactive Inc. Elects New Board, Appoints New Management, Changes Name to Health Logic Interactive Inc. and Consolidates Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Logic Interactive Inc.(formerly named FanLogic Interactive Inc.) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new board and management, a change in its legal name and a 10 for 1 consolidation of its common shares.

New Directors and Officers

At the company’s shareholder meeting held on Monday November 30, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company’s shareholders elected George Kovalyov, Harrison Ross, Graydon Bensler, Rick Purdy, Zach Stadnyk and George Shen to the company’s Board of Directors. Immediately following their election, the new Board appointed George Kovalyov as Chief Executive Officer of the company and Harrison Ross as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The new Board and management team is comprised of a team of finance professionals and operators with experience locating undervalued technologies in high growth markets, building high performing teams, managing and deploying capital through private and public company structures.

Name Change

Effective December 1, 2020, the company officially changed its legal name to “Health Logic Interactive Inc.” If and when the company resumes trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is anticipated that its trading symbol will be changed to “CHIP”.

Consolidation

Effective December 1, 2020, all of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares were consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares outstanding prior to the consolidation. The existing share certificates representing the pre-consolidation common shares issued under the former name of FanLogic Interactive Inc. will need to be exchanged for new post-consolidation common shares under the name Health Logic Interactive Inc. Each shareholder has been provided with a transmittal letter to complete and return to the company’s transfer agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada and shareholders are encouraged to do so promptly.

About the Company

At the present time, the company is not engaged in active business operations. The company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs, such as chronic disease management through point-of-care diagnostic medical devices that are connected to patient’s smartphones and virtual continued care platforms. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.

For more information, contact George Kovalyov, CEO, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.