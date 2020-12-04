‘Happy Days’ Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Facebook

The actor who was best known for his roles in classic TV shows ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Cannonball Run’ has passed away at the age of 83 in a California hospital.

–

“Happy Days” and “Cannonball Run” actor Warren Berlinger has died aged 83.

His daughter Elizabeth Berlinger Tarantini told People magazine that her father passed away at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, California, on Wednesday (02Dec20). She didn’t give any other details about a cause of death.

As well as starring in “Happy Days” and “Charlie’s Angels“, Berlinger enjoyed a lengthy career on stage, with his favourite role there coming in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying“.

“But I don’t know anyone who succeeded in life more than my dad,” Tarantini said. “Everyone who met him loved him, everyone.”

His most recent credit was in “Grace and Frankie” alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

He’s survived by the four children he shared with late wife Betty Lou Keim – Lisa, David, Edward and Elizabeth – as well as eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Tributes were pouring in on social media in the wake of Berlinger’s death.

Actor Henry Winkler, who worked with the late star on “Happy Days”, remembered him on Twitter, “I saw COME BLOW YOUR HORN and Warren was just wonderful ..then he came and guest starred on HAPPY DAYS ..I am so glad I got to know you …RIP Warren.”

Actress Frances Fisher wrote, “It’s taken me all day to be able to honor our dear Warren Berlinger. We met when we served on the #SAG National Board. We visited a month ago and he told us so many stories of his life, his career and his Union activism. He is a hero.”