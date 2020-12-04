Google Podcasts finally lets you add custom RSS feeds

Google has released a new update for its Podcasts app, adding a feature that a lot of users have been waiting for since a long time. As spotted by the folks at Android Police, it is finally possible to view and subscribe to podcasts by entering the RSS feed in the Google Podcasts app.

On the mobile app, head over to Activity, and then tap on the Subscriptions tab. Next, select the three dots in the top right corner of the screen and tap on the “Add by RSS Feed” option. If you use the Google Podcasts web client, click the menu at the top left and then choose “Add by RSS feed.” Once you add a custom feed, the podcast will show up alongside your other subscribed shows.

While Google Podcasts is still not as feature-rich as some of the best podcast apps out there, the latest update definitely makes it a little better. Google has been regularly rolling out new features to the app over the last year, which has helped make the app a lot more popular. Last month, the app reached the 50 million downloads milestone on Android.

If you don’t see the “Add by RSS feed” option on the Google Podcasts app on your device, make sure you have the latest version from the Play Store.