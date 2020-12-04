Giveaway: Win a Pad X3 Wireless Charger from WhyWood

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Swiss company WhyWood to offer readers a chance to win a 3-in-1 “Pad X3” Wireless charger that’s able to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time.



WhyWood specializes in attractive wooden charging stations for smartphones and tablets, and the Pad X3 is one of the company’s most advanced wireless chargers to date, combining modern charging technology with a wood and stone design not often seen in standard electronic accessories.



Priced at 159 Swiss Francs (which is about $177 in the United States), the WhyWood Pad X3 has a flat space for charging an ‌iPhone‌ (or another smartphone), an upright charging puck for an Apple Watch, and a space behind the Apple Watch charger for charging ‌AirPods‌.



Though it’s a three device charger, the Pad X3 is compact in size, and it features a walnut, oak, or black oak wood base combined with a white matte or marble acrylic stone charging surface. It measures in at 170mm long, 98mm wide, and 22mm thick.



The charging surface is able to charge an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 7.5W, which is the fastest Qi-based wireless charging speed available for iPhones, but it can charge other smartphones at up to 15W. It also offers full speed charging for both the Apple Watch and the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case or the AirPods Pro.

WhyWood includes a softer cork material underneath the Pad X3 that serves to protect both the wood base and the surface that the charger is placed on. The Pad X3 ships with a 1.5 meter charging cable and a power supply.



