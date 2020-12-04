Gift Guide for Apple Fans (2020)

If you’re on the hunt for the best gifts to buy an Apple fan this year, we’ve put together a helpful guide to point you in the right direction. While personal preference always plays a part in gift giving, sometimes it can be hard to come up with any ideas for someone in your life who loves tech and Apple products.

The gifts in this guide largely relate to products created by Apple and third-party accessories that work well with Apple’s devices. We’ve divided things up by Apple Products; Cases, Skins, and Screen Protectors; Charging; Audio; TVs; Smart Home; and Miscellaneous. Be sure to save this guide and browse it throughout the year whenever you need to buy a birthday gift or other present for a loved one.

Apple Products

If your budget allows for it, Apple has numerous devices that make for solid gift giving ideas. If the person you’re buying for subscribes to Apple Music, AirPods and HomePod mini are great companions to the streaming music service. For anyone active on your shopping list, the new Apple Watch SE is a great workout companion at an affordable price point.

HomePod mini ($99) – A smaller version of the HomePod at a much more affordable price perfect for holiday gift-giving.

($99) – A smaller version of the HomePod at a much more affordable price perfect for holiday gift-giving. AirPods ($199) – With their new wireless charging feature, AirPods continue to be one of Apple’s most loved products.

($199) – With their new wireless charging feature, AirPods continue to be one of Apple’s most loved products. Apple Pencil 2 ($125) – Pair a new Apple Pencil 2 with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models for a smooth illustrating or note-taking experience.

($125) – Pair a new Apple Pencil 2 with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models for a smooth illustrating or note-taking experience. AirPods Pro ($250) – The original AirPods get a Pro upgrade with active noise cancellation and three sizes of soft silicone tips for a more secure fit.

($250) – The original AirPods get a Pro upgrade with active noise cancellation and three sizes of soft silicone tips for a more secure fit. Apple Watch SE (starting at $280) – The cheaper alternative of the mainline Apple Watch Series 6, the SE models still pack a ton of new features into a cheaper price tag

(starting at $280) – The cheaper alternative of the mainline Apple Watch Series 6, the SE models still pack a ton of new features into a cheaper price tag 10.2-inch iPad (starting at $330) – If you don’t want to spend as much on an iPad Pro, Apple’s entry level iPad got a 2020 update as well thanks to the A12 Bionic processor.

(starting at $330) – If you don’t want to spend as much on an iPad Pro, Apple’s entry level iPad got a 2020 update as well thanks to the A12 Bionic processor. iPad Air (starting at $600) – The new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch display and Touch ID power button.

(starting at $600) – The new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch display and Touch ID power button. MacBook Air (starting at $1,000) – Upgraded with Apple’s new M1 chip, the 2020 MacBook Air brings major speed and efficiency improvements to the lower-cost MacBook line.

Cases, Skins, and Screen Protectors

With their cheap prices and small sizes, iPhone cases and screen protectors make for great, quick gifts. Of course, if you’re looking for MacBook protection, companies like Pad & Quill and Twelve South offer solid options, and the growing popularity of AirPods has caused third-party brands to introduce some case options for the wireless headphones as well.

iPhone

MacBook

iPad

Logitech Folio Touch for iPad Air ($160) – Logitech’s keyboard comes in under the price of Apple’s and has a bunch of useful features like a touch pad and backlit keyboard.

AirPods

Charging

Portable chargers are one of the best go-to gifts, since most people can relate to needing a quick charge on their smartphone at one point during the day. Anker‘s popularity and reliability in the market remains strong, so you can’t go wrong buying from them, but look to Choetech, RAVPower, and new brand Nimble for a few other notable charging accessory options.

USB-C

Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

Audio

If you’re shopping for a music lover, who perhaps doesn’t subscribe to Apple Music, then Bluetooth speakers are a great idea. The market is full of low-cost, dependable options like Anker Soundcore, as well as mid- and high-range devices from UE and Sonos.

Speakers

Headphones

TVs

The end of the year is always a good time to shop for a new TV, and this year you can get quality deals on great TVs that also support Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features. Below we’ve rounded up a few possibilities from Best Buy and B,amp;H Photo, all of which support HomeKit.

40-55 inch

60-70 inch

70+ inches

Smart Home

If someone on your shopping list is into smart home devices, Nanoleaf’s products and the Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip are great additions to any HomeKit household, and mesh Wi-Fi systems from Orbi and AmpliFi will ensure that all devices remain connected anywhere in the house.

Lifx lights (starting at $30) – Lifx lights sync to HomeKit and offer various bulbs and lightstrips for colorful lighting scenarios.

(starting at $30) – Lifx lights sync to HomeKit and offer various bulbs and lightstrips for colorful lighting scenarios. VOCOlinc Smart Light Bulbs ($40) – A solid, cheaper alternative to Philips Hue, VOCOlinc’s bulbs can integrate with HomeKit and support 16 million color options.

($40) – A solid, cheaper alternative to Philips Hue, VOCOlinc’s bulbs can integrate with HomeKit and support 16 million color options. Nanoleaf Essentials ($20 – $50) – Nanoleaf’s Smart Color Changing LED Bulb and LED Lightstrip support HomeKit and don’t require a hub to function.

($20 – $50) – Nanoleaf’s Smart Color Changing LED Bulb and LED Lightstrip support HomeKit and don’t require a hub to function. Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip ($80) – One of the best options in the smart lighting space for quick-and-easy bias lighting.

($80) – One of the best options in the smart lighting space for quick-and-easy bias lighting. Nanoleaf Shapes ($200) – Bright and unique wall lights, now with new shapes that offer more customization [Review].

($200) – Bright and unique wall lights, now with new shapes that offer more customization [Review]. Ecobee4 Thermostat ($250) – A favorite for HomeKit-enabled temperature controls.

($250) – A favorite for HomeKit-enabled temperature controls. Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System ($260) – Larger homes of up to 5,000 sq ft will benefit greatly from Orbi’s whole-home mesh Wi-Fi coverage.

($260) – Larger homes of up to 5,000 sq ft will benefit greatly from Orbi’s whole-home mesh Wi-Fi coverage. AmpliFi Instant Router ($220) – Sets up in under two minutes for fast and dependable coverage throughout your home of up to 4,000 sq ft.

Miscellaneous

Of course, there are plenty more gift ideas that would work for any Apple fan, from Throwboy’s Apple-themed pillows to an iPhone-connected Aura digital picture frame, a LaCie external hard drive, and more.

Throwboy Apple Device Pillows ($25 – $40) – Decorate your home with cute pillows themed after an iPhone, Mac, Rainbow Wheel, and more.

($25 – $40) – Decorate your home with cute pillows themed after an iPhone, Mac, Rainbow Wheel, and more. iBoy ($40) – An adorable figurine for any Apple enthusiast to decorate their office or living spaces [Review].

($40) – An adorable figurine for any Apple enthusiast to decorate their office or living spaces [Review]. Aura Digital Picture Frames (starting at $170) – Well designed digital picture frames with a hassle-free iPhone app that’s a cinch for anyone in the family to use and share photos.

(starting at $170) – Well designed digital picture frames with a hassle-free iPhone app that’s a cinch for anyone in the family to use and share photos. Elago’s nostalgic accessories (~$10 – $15) – Beyond AirPods, Elago offers cases for iPhone and stands for Apple Watch that look like Macs, iPods, and even the original Nintendo Game Boy.

(~$10 – $15) – Beyond AirPods, Elago offers cases for iPhone and stands for Apple Watch that look like Macs, iPods, and even the original Nintendo Game Boy. BentoStack ($50) – Perfect for frequent travelers, who can store Apple Watch bands, Apple Pencil, cables, and more in BentoStack’s unique enclosure.

($50) – Perfect for frequent travelers, who can store Apple Watch bands, Apple Pencil, cables, and more in BentoStack’s unique enclosure. Cozy’s “Drink Different” Ice Molds ($13) – Spice up your favorite cold drinks with Mac-shaped ice cubes [Review].

($13) – Spice up your favorite cold drinks with Mac-shaped ice cubes [Review]. Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV ($40) – Replace the original Apple TV remote with a larger remote that has directional arrows in place of the Siri Remote’s glass Touch surface.

($40) – Replace the original Apple TV remote with a larger remote that has directional arrows in place of the Siri Remote’s glass Touch surface. LaCie 5TB External Hard Drive ($150) – Back up your Mac with 5TB of storage for photos, files, and more.

Do you have any other gift giving ideas? Send us a tweet @ to let us know your best ideas for 2020.