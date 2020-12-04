German Phallus Statue Vanishes From Mountain, Then Reappears (Sort of)

The police are investigating the disappearance of a seven-foot-tall wooden phallus that was removed from its post atop Grünten mountain in southern Bavaria last weekend, then just as mysteriously replaced on Thursday by a replica, evidently a bit larger than its predecessor.

The original sculpture was installed by persons unknown several years ago and had become a tourist destination for hikers.

Holger Stabik, a spokesman for the Bavaria police in Kempten, confirmed the investigation in a statement on Thursday. Mr. Stabik said the police had not yet been able to determine who was responsible for either statue. If the owner was responsible for the disappearance, then there was no crime, he said.

The disappearance was reported by the German news outlet Allgäuer Zeitung on Monday, and the appearance of a new wooden phallus was reported by The Associated Press.